Pakistan Saga IV art exhibit commences to portray natural beauty of country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) To portray the scenic natural beauty of Pakistan, a solo art exhibition of seasoned artist Sabiha Nasr-ud-din under the theme of Pakistan Saga IV “A Dialogue with Nature” starts here on Thursday.

Senator Sarmad Ali along with the artist Sabiha Nasr-ud-din cut the ribbon to inaugurate the exhibition that presents a collection of 30 art pieces created using the medium of oil with knife on the canvas and conveying the artist’s message of hope and light at the end of tunnel.

The collection will be on display at the Artciti art gallery till Monday October 14, 2024.

Speaking at the occasion Senator Sarmad Ali said that it was the fourth exhibition under the theme of Pakistan Saga while its sub-theme “A Dialogue with Nature” was unique in a sense that artist wanted to connect the people with the nature through vivid and attractive landscaping of flowers, trees and other beautiful depictions of nature.

He termed the art as an effective and powerful medium to educate the masses and eliminate the people’s disconnection with the nature in the contemporary era and said that promotion of art particularly the street art may leave positive footprints in the society.

He urged the Chief Minister Sindh, Department of Culture and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to pay attention towards promotion of art and take measures to encourage street art specially at the public spaces to convey the message of peace and positivity and connect the people with art and nature.

The artist Sabiha Nasr-ud-din, speaking to APP at the occasion, explained the theme of the exhibition and said that Pakistan was endowed by the nature with enormous beauty and serenity that captivate the minds of viewers.

She said that she had painted people and vibrant culture of every region of Pakistan, historical buildings of colonial period as well as natural beauty of the country under the theme of Pakistan Saga.

The endeavour was warmly received by the art lovers and critiques, she said and vowed to continue her quest for portraying the exquisiteness and prettiness of the homeland so that everyone could see the beauty of Pakistan.

A number of famous artists, art critiques and students gathered to view the artistic expression of love to nature and appreciated the efforts of the artist for presenting the colours and light of hope on her canvas.