UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Satisfied With Security Assurances By Afghan Taliban: DG ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:08 AM

Pakistan satisfied with security assurances by Afghan Taliban: DG ISPR

ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar says the manner in which Indian journalists and media outlets spread lies regarding the Panjshir conflict exposed that they relied on fabricated and concocted information.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2021) Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that some leading international and Indian media outlets published and aired fake news stories in an attempt to propagate Pakistan’s interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

In an interview to a local news forum, he said the manner in which Indian journalists and media outlets spread lies regarding the Panjshir conflict exposed that they relied on fabricated and concocted information.

Major General Babar said Pakistan is confident that the Taliban would fulfil their commitment of not allowing any terrorist organisation to use Afghan soil against any country including Pakistan.

DG ISPR said Pakistan is in constant contact with Afghan Taliban officials to protect the country’s national security.

He said that Pakistan has also urged the Afghan Taliban to form an inclusive government comprising all ethnicities including Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbek.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan ISPR Media All Government

Recent Stories

realme C25s Witnesses a Flash Sale on Daraz

Realme C25s Witnesses a Flash Sale on Daraz

3 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE women make tremendous progress

Local Press: UAE women make tremendous progress

44 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.97 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.97 million

44 minutes ago
 Brazil registers 7,884 new COVID-19 cases, 203 dea ..

Brazil registers 7,884 new COVID-19 cases, 203 deaths

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st September 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.