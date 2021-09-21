Pakistan satisfied with security assurances by Afghan Taliban: DG ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2021) Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that some leading international and Indian media outlets published and aired fake news stories in an attempt to propagate Pakistan’s interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

In an interview to a local news forum, he said the manner in which Indian journalists and media outlets spread lies regarding the Panjshir conflict exposed that they relied on fabricated and concocted information.

Major General Babar said Pakistan is confident that the Taliban would fulfil their commitment of not allowing any terrorist organisation to use Afghan soil against any country including Pakistan.

DG ISPR said Pakistan is in constant contact with Afghan Taliban officials to protect the country’s national security.

He said that Pakistan has also urged the Afghan Taliban to form an inclusive government comprising all ethnicities including Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbek.