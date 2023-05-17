UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Saudi All Set To Launch 'Road To Makkah Project'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Pakistan, Saudi all set to launch 'Road to Makkah project'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that the Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has all set to launch "Road to Makkah project to provide easy and hassle-free immigration facility to pilgrims from Islamabad Airport.

Talking to ptv news channel,he said 26000 pilgrims would be benefited this year which would be expanded to 40000 Hajj pilgrims.

The facility would be expanded to Karachi and Lahore Airports by next year, he added.

The minister said the visit of Saudi Arabian Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasir bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood to Pakistan had important significance for both the countries.

He said the Saudi Minister had assured all-possible efforts for the release of Pakistanis languishing in Saudi jails.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had historical, longstanding and brotherly relations.

The people of Pakistan had special devotion and love for Khadim Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain (custodian of the two holy mosques), he said.

The interior minister lauded the efforts of the Saudi government for further strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

He said Saudi Arabia had provided jobs to one million Pakistanis as they were playing their role in the development and prosperity of the host country.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Hajj Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Visit Road Saudi Makkah Nasir Saudi Arabia All From Government Million PTV Jobs Airport Love

Recent Stories

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to g ..

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

27 minutes ago
 IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhamma ..

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

36 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

57 minutes ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

2 hours ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

2 hours ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.