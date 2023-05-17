Pakistan, Saudi all set to launch 'Road to Makkah project'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that the Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has all set to launch "Road to Makkah project to provide easy and hassle-free immigration facility to pilgrims from Islamabad Airport.

Talking to ptv news channel,he said 26000 pilgrims would be benefited this year which would be expanded to 40000 Hajj pilgrims.

The facility would be expanded to Karachi and Lahore Airports by next year, he added.

The minister said the visit of Saudi Arabian Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasir bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood to Pakistan had important significance for both the countries.

He said the Saudi Minister had assured all-possible efforts for the release of Pakistanis languishing in Saudi jails.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had historical, longstanding and brotherly relations.

The people of Pakistan had special devotion and love for Khadim Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain (custodian of the two holy mosques), he said.

The interior minister lauded the efforts of the Saudi government for further strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

He said Saudi Arabia had provided jobs to one million Pakistanis as they were playing their role in the development and prosperity of the host country.