Pakistan, Saudi Arab Enjoying Strong Ties: Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

Pakistan, Saudi Arab enjoying strong ties: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan made a successful visit of Saudi Arabia as both the countries were enjoying strong brotherly and friendly relations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was a friendly atmosphere during the visit. As situation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic improved, Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman would visit Pakistan, he added.

The minister said Pakistan had inked agreements with Saudi Arab during the PM's visit. The foreign and interior ministers of Saudi Arabia would also visit Pakistan soon, he added.

He said Saudi Arab was a well wisher of Pakistan as it had always supported the country in different difficult times.

Sheikh Rashid said the government was not scared of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which had already disintegrated due to disputes and differences among the constituents parties.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif, who had already absconded abroad, while now he himself (Shehbaz) was trying to escape from the country.

He said the Hudayibiya Paper Mills case was going to reopen and the PML-N knew very well that its leadership would be in trouble.

Maryam Nawaz had created problems not only for herself, but also harmed the party, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan would not hold dialogue with India till the restoration of old status of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris till the independence of Kashmir, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted clear stance over the issue of Palestine and Gaza, where the innocent people were being targeted by Irrational Israeli airstrikes.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan would come out the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

To another query, he said the government wanted to extend the scope of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and include Saudi Arabia in its fold.

He said China was going to become a big world economic power and Pakistan enjoyed friendly relations with it.

