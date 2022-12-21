UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Agree For Exchange Of Intelligence Based Information

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2022 | 01:27 PM

Various issues of mutual interests including matters pertaining to combating illicit trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Chemical Precursors, between the Saudi Arabia and Pakistan came under discussion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2022) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed for exchange of intelligence based information to effectively control illicit flow of Currency and narcotics between the two countries.

This understanding reached during a meeting of a delegation of Saudi Arabia led by Director General, Narcotics Control Maj Gen Mohammad bin Saeed Al-Qarni who called on Director General, Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmad Chadhar at Customs Headquarters in Islamabad.

It was also emphasized that the menace of narcotics smuggling can be optimally coped through enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

