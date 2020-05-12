Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for welfare of overseas Pakistanis amid global pandemic

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Tuesday agreed to step up their efforts for betterment of the Overseas Pakistanis in the Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic

It was agreed between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Dr. Abdullah Bin Naseer Abuthnain during an online meeting held here through a video link.

"SAPM Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari held a virtual meeting with H.E Dr. Abdullah Bin Naseer Abuthnain, Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor of KSA. During the conversation, both sides agreed to work together to benefit Overseas Pakistanis in KSA during the COVID," said the OP&HRD ministry in a tweet.

According to the press release issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development KSA, both the dignitaries discussed developments in the Saudi labor market evolved from the Corona pandemic crisis, and their impact on the workforce in the Kingdom.

The Saudi ministry said, "During the meeting, Dr. Abuthnain highlighted some of the major initiatives launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the labor market and the workforce, including enabling expatriates to return to their countries during the current crisis."Zulfikar Bukhari expressed his utmost thanks and gratitude for the Ministry's efforts on this front, and welcomed this initiative confirming their full cooperation with the Saudi governmental entities to facilitate the immediate return of Pakistani labor to Pakistan, including exit/re-entry permit seekers and those whose contracts have expired and wish to obtain a final exit.

"Before concluding, the two sides discussed the mechanism to benefit from this opportunity, and Dr. Abuthnain stressed on the need to compile a full list of all Pakistani citizens who wish to return, and provide their details to the Ministry through the designated online portal (Awdah) to facilitate their safe travels back to Pakistan in the near future."