UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Agree On Coordination Council; Enhance Energy, Media Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:50 AM

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree on coordination council; enhance energy, media cooperation

JEDDAH, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Friday signed multiple documents to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, media, prisoners exchange and others.

The documents were signed during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan who arrived here on three-day visit along with a high level delegation.

Both the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman witnessed the signing of the agreements inked by the relevant ministers from both the sides.

Both the countries signed an agreement to form Supreme Coordination Council to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in multiple fields.

An agreement for exchange of convicted prisoners was also signed between the two countries besides another agreement to counter the crimes.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also signed a framework agreement on energy projects besides another one in the field of environmental protection.

The two countries signed MoUs to enhance cooperation to curb smuggling as well as on workers' recruitment.

Earlier, both the countries also held delegation level talks and discussed the bilateral cooperation including economy, trade, investment, energy and job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

The Crown Prince also hosted a dinner reception for Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation who arrived here on three-day visit to the Kingdom.

The prime minister, along with a high level delegation, is visiting Saudi Arabi, at the invitation of the Crown Prince. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Senator Faisal Javed.

On his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport of Jeddah, the prime minister was warmly received by the Crown Prince.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exchange Interior Minister Jeddah Visit Saudi Job Rashid Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Media From Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

28 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.