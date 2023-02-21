Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to Makkah Project soon

(@Abdulla99267510)

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2023) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to complete the road to Makkah project soon and make it fully operational.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki in Islamabad.

It was informed on the occasion that Deputy Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia will soon visit Pakistan to sign the agreement.

This project will be started from major cities under which pilgrims will get easy and hassle-free immigration.

On request of the Interior Minister, the ambassador assured to make all possible efforts for early release of Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi jails.