Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Agree To Deepen Cooperation In All Fields

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 03:00 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday emphasising the vital importance of Pakistan�Saudi Arabia relations agreed to further deepen mutual cooperation in all fields, especially economy, trade, energy and investment.

The bilateral relations were discussed in a meeting between Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral relations as well as the regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Jilani thanked the Saudi leadership for their generous and unwavering support to Pakistan which was particularly instrumental in securing the deal with the International Monetary Fund.

He apprised the Saudi foreign minister of the formation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to facilitate and fast-track potential investments from GCC Member States, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He emphasized that mutually rewarding Pak-Saudi cooperation in key areas including IT, Energy, Infrastructure and labour must be fast-tracked and augmented.

The foreign minister also thanked the Saudi counterpart for hosting more than two million strong Pakistani diaspora which not only contributed towards the development of both countries but also formed a vital bridge between the two brotherly nations.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud highlighted the brotherly relations between the two nations and the valuable contributions made by the Pakistani community in the development of the Kingdom.

� The foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan eagerly looked forward to the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal ties marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other.

