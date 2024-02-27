Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Agree To Enhance Investment In Various Sectors
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2024 | 05:12 PM
Dr Gohar Ijaz holds delegation level talks with Saudi ministers to discuss ways and means to increase bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2024) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed to enhance investment in oil, gas, construction, food and agriculture sectors.
The understanding to this effect reached during meetings of Minister for Commerce and Industry, Dr Gohar Ejaz with the Saudi Ministers for Investment and Commerce during his recently concluded visit to Saudi Arabia.
Dr Gohar Ijaz held delegation level talks with Saudi ministers to discuss ways and means to increase bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.
During the meetings, the Saudi authorities assured to strengthen trade relations with Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sumera Baloch wins Deputy Mayor election in Mirpurkhas8 minutes ago
-
AJK capital faces water crisis as majority of springs fail hygiene test18 minutes ago
-
37 small dams constructed, designs of seven projects completed in KP18 minutes ago
-
Agriculture University holds 117th syndicate meeting18 minutes ago
-
Colourful peace, cultural festival held on Gomal University campus18 minutes ago
-
A fusion of art, culture, creativity, Suzan Alsaid's 'Touch of Love' exhibition unveiled at PNCA18 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman provides relief to 53 petitioners28 minutes ago
-
PIC towards angioplasty for patients suffering of heart attacks28 minutes ago
-
AIG Welfare hands over souvenirs to martyrs’ families38 minutes ago
-
LDA,MCL remove illegal structures38 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city48 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram chairs meeting to review anti polio drive48 minutes ago