Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors

(@Abdulla99267510)

Dr Gohar Ijaz holds delegation level talks with Saudi ministers to discuss ways and means to increase bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2024) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed to enhance investment in oil, gas, construction, food and agriculture sectors.

The understanding to this effect reached during meetings of Minister for Commerce and Industry, Dr Gohar Ejaz with the Saudi Ministers for Investment and Commerce during his recently concluded visit to Saudi Arabia.

Dr Gohar Ijaz held delegation level talks with Saudi ministers to discuss ways and means to increase bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

During the meetings, the Saudi authorities assured to strengthen trade relations with Pakistan.