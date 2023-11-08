Open Menu

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Agree To Expand Cooperation In Field Of Media

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to expand cooperation in field of media

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday agreed to further expand cooperation between the two brotherly countries in media, drama, and other related fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday agreed to further expand cooperation between the two brotherly countries in media, drama, and other related fields.

The decision was made during a meeting between Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malki here.

Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi was also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, it was agreed to speed up the implementation of agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the field of media and communications.

In the meeting, discussions were also held regarding cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the field of communication.

The minister and the ambassador also discussed the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on November 12.

Welcoming the convening of the OIC summit by Saudi Arabia, Murtaza Solangi said as a founding member, Pakistan will continue to play its role in the objectives of the establishment of the OIC and further strengthening of the organisation.

Murtaza Solangi appreciated the strengthening of the OIC's role in protecting the interests of the Muslim Ummah and the role of Saudi Arabia in this regard.

Besides, bilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed in the meeting.

He expressed good wishes for Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

The Caretaker Federal Minister of Information also expressed his best wishes for the Saudi Ambassador.

The Saudi ambassador also invited the caretaker information minister to visit Saudi Arabia

Murtaza Solangi thanked Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki for inviting him to visit Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Information Minister Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia November Muslim Media Best OIC

Recent Stories

DC briefed about proposed sewerage system for Baha ..

DC briefed about proposed sewerage system for Bahawalpur City

1 minute ago
 Rupee sheds 50 Paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 50 Paisa against Dollar

20 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates “Victo ..

Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates “Victory Day”

20 minutes ago
 ICCI demands urgent privatization of loss-making S ..

ICCI demands urgent privatization of loss-making SOEs to reduce fiscal deficit

20 minutes ago
 MoCC&EC to unveil Pakistan’s first policy draft ..

MoCC&EC to unveil Pakistan’s first policy draft for trading in carbon markets

20 minutes ago
 Asian markets drift as traders weigh outlook for r ..

Asian markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

20 minutes ago
S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 7th m ..

S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 7th month in October

19 minutes ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes ration, wheelcha ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes ration, wheelchairs to deserving families

19 minutes ago
 S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th mont ..

S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th month in September

19 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

1 minute ago
 S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th mont ..

S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th month in September

19 minutes ago
 Markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

Markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan