Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Agree To Further Bolster Bilateral Cooperation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 22, 2023 | 09:50 PM

The understanding to this effect reached during an interaction between the two leaders on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held at Paris in France.

PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman have agreed to expedite the collaborative process in order to further bolster the bilateral cooperation.

The understanding to this effect reached during an interaction between the two leaders on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held at Paris in France. The two leaders also exchanged views on matters of bilateral interest.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister expressed his best wishes for Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz whereas Prince Mohammed bin Salman also expressed the sentiments of goodwill towards the government and people of Pakistan.

