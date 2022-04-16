UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Agree To Further Diversify Bilateral Ties In All Spheres

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2022 | 05:48 PM

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further diversify bilateral ties in all spheres

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and warmly congratulated him on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman have agreed to work together to further augment and diversify the bilateral ties in all spheres, in particular trade, investment and employment generation opportunities.

The agreement came during telephonic conversation between the two leaders.

The Saudi Crown Prince telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and warmly congratulated him on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for the felicitations and expressed his resolve to work closely with Saudi Arabia to enhance and further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for achieving remarkable progress and development of the Kingdom, under their visionary leadership.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his government's and his own commitment to further advance these relations to new heights.

The Saudi Crown Prince extended his cordial invitation to the Prime Minister to pay an official visit to the Kingdom, at an early date.

Thanking the Crown Prince for his gracious invitation, the Prime Minister also extended an invitation to the Crown Prince to undertake a state visit to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Saudi Progress Saudi Arabia All Government Agreement Employment

Recent Stories

Bilquis Bano Edhi laid to rest in Karachi

Bilquis Bano Edhi laid to rest in Karachi

20 minutes ago
 Rain-wind Thunderstorm expected in various parts o ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm expected in various parts of the country: Relevant Depar ..

29 minutes ago
 PA session delayed after deputy speaker attacked b ..

PA session delayed after deputy speaker attacked by PTI MPAs

35 minutes ago
 Sargodha district police foils arms smuggling bid

Sargodha district police foils arms smuggling bid

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing ..

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 4 more Kashmiri youth

32 minutes ago
 CEO MWMC orders to send three workers back to MC o ..

CEO MWMC orders to send three workers back to MC over interfering in company mat ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.