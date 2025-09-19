Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Are Pillars Of Muslim Ummah: Sardar Yousaf
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has expressed gratitude to the nation and religious scholars for observing Yaum-e-Tashakur (Day of Thanksgiving) and for offering special prayers for Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during Friday sermons.
Talking to scholars from different schools of thought here Friday, the minister said this week will be marked as a ‘Week of Thanksgiving’ in recognition of the strengthening Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties. He said various events would be held across the country to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s National Day under the theme of Pakistan-Saudi friendship and bilateral agreements.
During a special prayer after Friday congregational prayers, Sardar Yousaf highlighted the enduring brotherhood between the two countries, describing Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as ‘pillars of the Muslim Ummah’.
He said, “The strength of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the strength of the entire Muslim world.”
The minister also prayed for the health and long life of the leadership of both nations, while lauding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and military leadership for successful defense agreement with Saudi Arabia. “The Pakistan Army has made our homeland invincible, and now the entire Muslim Ummah will stand united and undefeatable,” he remarked.
Praising Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as a farsighted leaders, the minister further acknowledged the efforts of Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, calling them ‘unforgettable contributions’ toward strengthening bilateral relations.
