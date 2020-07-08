Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss cooperation against crop-devouring locusts

(@FahadShabbir)

The ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia has held a virtual meeting with the director of the Kingdom's locust and migratory pest control center to discuss cooperation in fighting locust swarms that have been wreaking havoc on crops in the Middle East and Asia since last year, Arab News reported on Wednesday

Last year, Pakistan suffered its worst attack of locusts since 1993.

A May update from the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization warned it would be "imperative" to contain and control the desert locust infestation in the midst of the additional impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on health, livelihoods, food security and nutrition for Pakistan's most poor and vulnerable communities.

Pakistan has sought the help of friendly countries, including China and Saudi Arabia, to fight the locust invasion.

"Ambassador Raja Ali Ejaz held a virtual meeting with Muhammad Al-Shamrani, Director Locust and Migratory Pest Control Center, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," a statement from the ambassador's office said.

"The Ambassador appreciated the efforts of the Kingdom to address the challenge posed by the locust outbreak in the Kingdom." The two officials discussed ways to enhance cooperation among regional countries to control and mitigate the effects of the locust outbreak affecting countries in the Middle East and West and South Asia.

The locust swarms arrived in Pakistan from Iran in June 2019, devouring cotton, wheat and maize, among other crops.

The invasion was initially expected to subside by mid-November. But it has persisted due to favourable weather conditions for continued locust breeding, linked to global warming, according to FAO's Pakistan office.