Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Enjoy Strong, Fraternal Religious, Social And Cultural Bonds: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:18 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed strong, fraternal religious, social and cultural bonds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed strong, fraternal religious, social and cultural bonds.

Congratulating the Saudi nation on the occasion of its national day, she said in a tweet that exemplary cooperation, friendship and journey of love and brotherhood would continue for times to come.

She said the soil of Saudi Arabia was sacred not only for Pakistanis and Muslim Ummah but entire the world.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan after coming into power gave the concept of State of Medina which was manifestation of his love for the holy state of Medina and Saudi Arabia.

