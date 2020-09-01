UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Enjoy Strong, Historic Bilateral Relations: FM

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:40 AM

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoy strong, historic bilateral relations: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said that Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoyed strong and deeply rooted historic relations and for the security of territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with its brotherly country. The foreign minister was talking to Saudi ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki who called on him here at the foreign office, a press release said. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral ties, promotion of bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors and different issues of mutual interests.

The foreign minister said that sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques had been a part of the belief of every Muslim. Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan strongly condemned Houthi militia's attempts to target civilian population and military installations in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said that they were looking forward to meeting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Saudi minister for energy Abdulaziz bin Slaman Al Saud during their expected upcoming visit to Pakistan. The foreign minister also inquired after the health of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. Qureshi further said that a large number of Pakistani expatriates had been staying in Saudi Arabia for years and playing role in the progress and development of the kingdom.

He expressed the optimism that after improvement from the coronavirus situation, the Saudi government would take special steps for the return and re-employment of Pakistani workers who had lost their jobs. The Saudi ambassador thanked the foreign minister.

