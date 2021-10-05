Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoy strong relations: Punjab governor

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Tuesday said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong and historic relations, which had been strengthening with the passage of time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Tuesday said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong and historic relations, which had been strengthening with the passage of time.

According to Governor's House spokesman here, Mohammad Sarwar was talking to the media and Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia after his visit to Masjid-e-Nabawi at the special invitation of the Saudi government.

The governor said that relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had been based on cooperation in economic, political, security and military spheres. The relations between the two brotherly countries were time-tested and were getting stronger with the passage of time, adding that whenever Pakistan faced difficult times, the Saudi government and its people extended full support to it.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Saudis and Pakistanis share fraternal ties, adding that Pak-Saudi relations were deep and historic and the hearts of the peoples of both the countries beat together.

He said that Pakistan had a spiritual bond with Saudi Arabia and both the countries had always stood by each other in difficult times. He said that Pakistan would always stand by Saudi Arabia to safeguard its integrity and sovereignty. He said Pak-Saudi relations had grown stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Appreciating the role of overseas Pakistanis for the development and stability of the country, the governor said that the Federal and Punjab governments were taking practical steps to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis. He asserted that for the first time in the history of the country, special judges had been appointed to the Lahore High Court and the lower judiciary to hear the cases of overseas Pakistanis. He called upon all sections of society to work together to make Pakistan strong and prosperous.

