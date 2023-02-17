Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoying unique, durable relations: Dr Asseri

UrduPoint.com

Published February 17, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Former ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan and Rasanah board Member, Dr Ali Awadh Asseri, on Friday termed Pak-Saudi relations as "unique, progressive and durable".

Delivering a lecture at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), he said Pakistani people are dear and near to Saudi Arabia, and the relationship spans economic, political, cultural and strategic affairs.

He underscored the strides that both countries have made in geopolitical coordination, and mentioned the special understanding that they enjoy at the regional and international levels.

Dr Ali Asseri talked at length about the economic ties, saying that Riyadh had been forthcoming in assisting Pakistan in bailing it out whenever it was in dire straits, and made a mention of loan facilities as well as oil on deferred payment facilities.

The former ambassador highlighted how Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman's Vision 2030 is changing Saudi Arabia and the region, and what positive impact it had on the social milieu of the Kingdom, as it transforms towards an open society.

He expressed hope that Pakistan can play a greater role in regional security, and observed that Kashmir and Palestine, as well as Islamophobia, are issues that cement them in commonality.

Dr Asseri, known as a friend of Pakistan, talked about the two million-plus Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia and remarked that skilled and educated strata have more avenues to flourish in Kingdom.

He said investment and trade are two fora that need to be tapped and called upon the chambers of commerce and industries to come up with proper homework to harness more productive cooperation.

