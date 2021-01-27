UrduPoint.com
Pakistan & Saudi Arabia Have Cordial Relationships Ever: Governor Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Pakistan & Saudi Arabia have cordial relationships ever: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a cordial relationships from beginning time while it was necessary to further strengthen the relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries in accordance with modern requirements.

He expressed these views while talking to Saudi Arabia's Governor of Tabuk, Prince Fahd Bin Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saood, during a private visit of Dalbandin.

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saad Al-Maliki, Commissioner Rakshan Division Saeed Imrani and Deputy Commissioner Agha Sher Zaman were also present on the occasion.

The Governor of Balochistan said the close friendship and cordial relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would also yield positive results for lasting peace in the entire region.

He said the history has witnessed that Saudi Arabia has been a special supporter in every difficult hour.

