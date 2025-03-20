Open Menu

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthen Defence, Security Cooperation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:41 PM

Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman express satisfaction with growing economic collaboration between two nations

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2025) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation, recognizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional security challenges.

The resolve was expressed at a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing economic collaboration between the two nations.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Kingdom's commitment to increasing investments in key sectors, which will contribute to Pakistan's economic growth and stability.

The two leaders held in-depth discussions on the evolving regional situation as well as geopolitical landscape.

They agreed to work closely at all levels for promoting their shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Saudi Crown Prince acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia and agreed to enhance measures to facilitate their welfare.

Both the leaders emphasized the need to further strengthen people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, and educational collaboration.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince reaffirmed their commitment to elevating Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership to new heights, guided by mutual respect, shared interests, and a common vision for progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in Jeddah as productive saying discussions were held on further strengthening Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties in trade, investment, energy and security.

In a post on his X handle, he thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for the Kingdom's consistent support to Pakistan.

He said our enduring friendship and shared vision for prosperity is taking our bilateral relations to new heights and transforming it into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

The Prime Minister also applauded the pivotal role played by the Saudi Crown Prince to bring peace in the middle East and Ukraine.

