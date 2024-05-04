Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm resolve to further enhance economic ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference, in Banjul, The Gambia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference, in Banjul, The Gambia.

Noting the importance of the long-standing strategic and economic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Saudi Foreign Minister reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance economic cooperation and Saudi investments in Pakistan.

The Deputy Prime Minister lauded the “Vision 2030”, which aimed at socio-economic transformation of the Kingdom in the 21st century.

He stated that the recently held visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister to Pakistan, who was leading a high-powered delegation, represented a new momentum in economic collaboration between Pakistan and the Kingdom, according to a press release issued here.

Deputy PM Dar and the Saudi Foreign Minister expressed deep concern over the recent developments in the Middle East and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

They also noted the important role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on issues concerning the Muslim Ummah including the situations in Palestine and Kashmir.