Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterate desire to strengthen fraternal ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have expressed the desire to further strengthen long-standing fraternal ties, which are based on common religion, shared values and culture.

This was discussed at a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi said Pakistan accorded utmost importance to its ties with Saudi Arabia which had always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

He said both countries enjoyed significant convergence on a number of regional and global issues.

The president urged the need to further develop a strategic and broad-based partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in different areas of mutual interest.

It was emphasised to further enhance commercial bonds and encourage businessmen and chambers of commerce of both countries to interact regularly to boost bilateral trade relations.

President Alvi also highlighted that over two million Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia was playing a significant role in the progress and development of both brotherly countries.

He also asked the ambassador to convey his warm regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness and shared that the people of Pakistan pray for his good health and long life.