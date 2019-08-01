Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterate resolve for stronger bilateral partnership

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Thursday, while reaffirming the closeness of the bilateral fraternal ties, reiterated their shared resolve to forge a stronger partnership, covering all aspects of the bilateral relations.

The bilateral ties were discussed as Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Wednesday evening. The prime minister offered his sincere condolences on the sad demise of the crown prince's uncle Prince Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz al Saud, a PM Office statement said.

Recalling recent visit of the crown prince to Pakistan, the prime minister conveyed thanks for Saudi Arabia's strong political and economic support to Pakistan.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close consultations on all issues of mutual interest.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman also invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia on the way to or back from the visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly session, scheduled in upcoming September.