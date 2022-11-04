Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both sides exchange views on political and security situation in their immediate neighbourhood and the wider region.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2022) A meeting of the Joint Working Group of the Political and Security Pillar of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council was held in Islamabad.

The meeting was co-chaired by Acting Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Jauhar Saleem, and Deputy Minister for Political Affairs of Saudi Arabia Ambassador Dr Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati.

During the meeting, in-depth discussions were held on wide- ranging topics of mutual interest. The two sides resolved to further strengthen the longstanding bilateral cooperation in political and security domains.

The two delegations also exchanged views on political and security situation in their immediate neighbourhood and the wider region. There was commonality of views on various recent developments. The two sides agreed to continue coordination and consultations on bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest.

The Joint Working Group meeting will be followed by the meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Political and Security Pillar to finalize the proposals agreed.