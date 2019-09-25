UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Share Vision Of Peace, Prosperity: Sanjrani

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:14 AM

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday called upon the Muslims to join hands for peace, unity and development of Ummah and work together for resolving issues like Kashmir and Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday called upon the Muslims to join hands for peace, unity and development of Ummah and work together for resolving issues like Kashmir and Palestine.

He was chief guest at a ceremony held in connection with 89th National Day of Saudi Arabia at a local hotel here.

"We will take forward our historical linkages into future by developing a strategic partnership across key areas of trade, investment, defence and security," Sanjrani said.

Chairman Senate said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would be able to explore more avenues of cooperation where both can benefit from each other's expertise and experience.

He extended felicitations to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and people of Saudi Arabia and said that National Day was an apt occasion to renew our bonds of friendship and cooperation.

He remarked that commonalities of faith and culture and shared vision for peace and prosperity underpin our close relations. Sanjrani while highlighting the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, underlined the need for close institutional collaboration between the two sides and said that exchange of parliamentary delegations can promote better understanding and closer relations.

The ceremony was attended by parliamentarians, ministers, ambassadors, government functionaries and people from different walks of life.

