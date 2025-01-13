Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Annual Hajj Agreement 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2025 | 02:24 PM
Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah sign agreement
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2025) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday signed annual Hajj agreement 2025 to provide best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.
The agreement was signed by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah.
Under the agreement, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. It has also been agreed to provide the best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims, who will be offered special accommodation in Mina at reduced rates.
On the occasion, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umra Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah assured to provide all possible support for better facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025
PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan
Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..
£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17
At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025
High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 202544 seconds ago
-
Poultry association attributes rising chicken prices to supply, demand gap5 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank meets families of police martyrs5 minutes ago
-
PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera provides services in 186 emergencies over last week25 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO’s Indigenous Electro-Optical Satellite (EO-1) to be launched on Jan 1725 minutes ago
-
Police arrest dacoit in encounter25 minutes ago
-
Kashmir echoes with anti-India street protest against Indian PM Modi's visit to IIOJK35 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 43 kg drugs in six operations35 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held55 minutes ago
-
AC chairs supervisors’ meeting regarding cleanliness1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 29,600 cusecs water1 hour ago