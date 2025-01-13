Open Menu

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Annual Hajj Agreement 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2025 | 02:24 PM

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah sign agreement

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2025) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday signed annual Hajj agreement 2025 to provide best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

The agreement was signed by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah.

Under the agreement, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. It has also been agreed to provide the best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims, who will be offered special accommodation in Mina at reduced rates.

On the occasion, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umra Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah assured to provide all possible support for better facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

