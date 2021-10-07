Pakistan, Saudi Arabia stand firmly with each other: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Thursday that Pakistani and Saudi people have a strong relation based on religious and emotional harmony and the two countries stand firmly by each other on every front

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Thursday that Pakistani and Saudi people have a strong relation based on religious and emotional harmony and the two countries stand firmly by each other on every front.

Pakistan has always been on the front line with "peace" and against terrorism, he said, adding,the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan played a historic role for peace in Afghanistan. It has become necessary to resolve the Kashmir and the Palestine issues for peace in the world, he said.

According to a spokesman of Governor's House here, Governor Ch Sarwar was talking to Pakistani delegations after performing Umrah during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Punjab Governor said that the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have become stronger than ever since Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power. "We also thank the Saudi government for the historic steps it has taken to release the Pakistani prisoners. Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have ideal relations and the two countries stand side by side on every front and the hearts of the people of both countries beat together," he remarked.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the government of Pakistan through its successful and independent policies saved Pakistan from bankruptcy and the whole world is recognizing Pakistan's economic development ,but still Pakistan faces many challenges.

He mentioned that government resolved to strengthen the institutions of Pakistan so that the country can be strong enough to cope up with upcoming challenges. Appreciating the role of overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan's economic development, the Governor said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Overseas Commission in the Federal and Punjab is working day and night to solve the problems of its overseas Pakistani brothers and sisters.

He assured that addressing the problems of overseas Pakistanis is high priority of the government for which all resources will be mobilized and every rightful person will be given his right.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that PTI government is fulfilling national aspirations on Kashmir issue. "We have highlighted not only Kashmir issue all over the world, but also the ongoing atrocities on Kashmiris and Palestinian people. InshaAllah, the time will surely come when the Kashmiri and Palestinian people will get freedom," he expressed with optimism and conviction.