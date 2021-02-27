UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia To Further Promote Cooperation In Customs, Tax Fields

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 02:46 PM

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al-Malikey here on Saturday had a call on meeting with Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Muhammad Javed Ghani during which matters of mutual concern pertaining to cooperation on customs and tax were discussed

According to press statement issued by the board, it was agreed in the meeting that relevant departments of both countries would further promote the cooperation in the field of customs and tax and would learn from each other's best practices which would result in increasing the trade volume between the two countries.

Chairman FBR briefed the Saudi Ambassador about the recent measures taken by FBR for the mobilization of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers.

The ambassador appreciated the recent performance of FBR in the first seven months of current Financial Year and hoped that FBR would successfully achieve the revenue target set for the current year.

