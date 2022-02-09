UrduPoint.com

Pakistan & Saudi Arabia To Jointly Work To Tackle Climate Change: Faisal Javed

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Pakistan & Saudi Arabia to jointly work to tackle climate change: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will jointly work to tackle climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will jointly work to tackle climate change.

In a tweet, he said that "Pakistan offers its experience in forestry to collaborate with Saudi Green Initiative backed by strong green leaderships and visions of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan".

He said that Pakistan to provide technical assistance to the Saudi govt to plant 10 billion trees. Faisal Javed Khan who is also Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting said that green diplomacy between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will help our environmental partnership learn a lot from each other's green initiatives. "Together we can and together we must tackle Climate Change", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister Saudi Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman From Government Billion

Recent Stories

US, UK Cyber Agencies Saw Increased Globalized Ran ..

US, UK Cyber Agencies Saw Increased Globalized Ransomware Threat in 2021 - Advis ..

6 seconds ago
 Russia, US Maintain 'Silent' Diplomatic Contacts o ..

Russia, US Maintain 'Silent' Diplomatic Contacts on Security Issues - Ambassador

7 seconds ago
 Russia Calls on Taliban to Step Up Fight Against T ..

Russia Calls on Taliban to Step Up Fight Against Terrorism in Afghanistan

9 seconds ago
 Shutdown in IIOJK on Afzal Guru's martyrdom annive ..

Shutdown in IIOJK on Afzal Guru's martyrdom anniversary

11 seconds ago
 Keamari Police seizes drugs, betel nuts, NCP items ..

Keamari Police seizes drugs, betel nuts, NCP items worth millions

13 seconds ago
 PUMHS Registrar clarifies news regarding re-allotm ..

PUMHS Registrar clarifies news regarding re-allotment of hostel rooms

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>