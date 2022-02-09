Pakistan & Saudi Arabia to jointly work to tackle climate change: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will jointly work to tackle climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will jointly work to tackle climate change.

In a tweet, he said that "Pakistan offers its experience in forestry to collaborate with Saudi Green Initiative backed by strong green leaderships and visions of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan".

He said that Pakistan to provide technical assistance to the Saudi govt to plant 10 billion trees. Faisal Javed Khan who is also Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting said that green diplomacy between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will help our environmental partnership learn a lot from each other's green initiatives. "Together we can and together we must tackle Climate Change", he added.