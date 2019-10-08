Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to strengthen parliamentary relations

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan's ambassador to Riyadh Raja Ali Ejaz met with the Speaker of Saudi Shoura Council Sheikh Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh to discuss bilateral ties between the two countries

Raja Ali Ejaz and Sheikh Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh reviewed relationship building measures between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

"They focused on how to mobilize the parliamentary relations among Pakistan's National Assembly, Senate and Saudi Shoura Council," Arab news reported on Tuesday.

"They also discussed how to make Pak-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Committee more effective so that (this forum) could play a role in furthering the relations of the two brotherly countries," report said.

Last week, members of the Saudi-Pakistani Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shoura Council had met in Riyadh.

The move Al-Sheikh's visit to Pakistan in April this year to further bilateral ties between the two countries and boost cooperation in the fields of trade and investment.

In December last year, a Pakistani delegation led by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani had visited Saudi Arabia on Al-Sheikh's invitation.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong ties which the two have recently agreed to deepen through cooperation in diverse fields.

The diplomatic ties between the two countries improved further after Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed the office last year.