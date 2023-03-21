UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Vow To Expand Strategic Partnership

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to expand strategic partnership

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on recent normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran announced through “Trilateral Joint Statement” and appreciated the leadership of the Kingdom for this positive development.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has says normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran will pave the way for initiation of meaningful dialogue for peace, security, trade and development in the region.

He expressed this confidence during a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday.

Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the two Foreign Ministers reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify the bilateral strategic partnership. They also stressed the vital role of high-level exchanges for cementing ties between the two countries.

