UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Vow To Further Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 06:12 PM

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen bilateral relations

President Arif Alvi has welcomed the delegation and said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep historical ties and tremendous cooperation which needs to be further promoted for the mutual benefit of the two sides.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2021) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reiterated their desire to take the existing relations into new heights in all areas of mutual interest.

This was discussed at a meeting between the Chairman Shura Council of Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdullah Mohammad Bin Sheikh, who along with members of his delegation called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad today (Thursday).

Welcoming the delegation, the President said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep historical ties and tremendous cooperation which needs to be further promoted for the mutual benefit of the two sides. He appreciated the Kingdom’s historical and continued support, and financial assistance to Pakistan in difficult times.

The President also emphasized that the Islamic Countries should work together to address the challenge of Islamophobia. He also highlighted the atrocities being committed by India against the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the international community to put pressure on India to stop committing human rights violations and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

Dr Abdullah Mohammad Bin Sheikh said he considers Pakistan as his second home and emphasized the need to take practical steps to further improve bilateral ties.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad United Nations Jammu Saudi Arabia All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Moin Khan dances with actor Ali Ansari at wedding ..

Moin Khan dances with actor Ali Ansari at wedding event

10 minutes ago
 New AED50 polymer banknote is an official currency ..

New AED50 polymer banknote is an official currency: CBUAE

15 minutes ago
 Hurdles in business being removed to accelerate ec ..

Hurdles in business being removed to accelerate economic activities: PM

43 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz shares son Kabir’s picture with fans a ..

Iqra Aziz shares son Kabir’s picture with fans as he turns five months old

58 minutes ago
 French President names Commander of UAE Land Force ..

French President names Commander of UAE Land Forces &#039;Knight of the Legion o ..

60 minutes ago
 37,320 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

37,320 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.