Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2021) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reiterated their desire to take the existing relations into new heights in all areas of mutual interest.

This was discussed at a meeting between the Chairman Shura Council of Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdullah Mohammad Bin Sheikh, who along with members of his delegation called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad today (Thursday).

Welcoming the delegation, the President said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep historical ties and tremendous cooperation which needs to be further promoted for the mutual benefit of the two sides. He appreciated the Kingdom’s historical and continued support, and financial assistance to Pakistan in difficult times.

The President also emphasized that the Islamic Countries should work together to address the challenge of Islamophobia. He also highlighted the atrocities being committed by India against the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the international community to put pressure on India to stop committing human rights violations and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

Dr Abdullah Mohammad Bin Sheikh said he considers Pakistan as his second home and emphasized the need to take practical steps to further improve bilateral ties.