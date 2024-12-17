Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Vow To Strengthen Security Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for interior Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Arabia’s Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif held a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Interior’s headquarters in Riyadh to discuss mutual security interests and cooperation.
During the meeting, both leaders emphasized strengthening bilateral collaboration, particularly in combating drug smuggling and addressing other shared security concerns.
Prince Abdulaziz warmly welcomed Mohsin Naqvi and his delegation, expressing Saudi Arabia’s continued commitment to supporting Pakistan. Mohsin Naqvi, in return, highlighted the deep religious and fraternal ties between the two nations, stating, “Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan during challenging times, and we deeply value this enduring partnership.
”
The Pakistani delegation included Ambassador Ahmed Farooq, Director General of Passports and Immigration Mustafa Jamal Qazi, and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Riffat Mukhtar Raja. Senior Saudi officials, including Deputy Interior Minister Nasser Al-Dawood and Director of Public Security Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Bassami, were also present.
The leaders reiterated their resolve to enhance cooperation on counter-narcotics measures and other areas of mutual interest, further solidifying the historic and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
Recent Stories
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024
Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO
Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues
OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing
Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia vow to strengthen security cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Reviving of cotton sector a top priority, Zulfiqar Ali12 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 issues advisory during sugarcane season12 minutes ago
-
Non-custom paid goods worth Rs8.06 mln seized21 minutes ago
-
Police Crackdown in Havelian, four suspects arrested in triple murder cases21 minutes ago
-
Steps under way to uplift wheat growers22 minutes ago
-
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts being traced30 minutes ago
-
Drug smuggler arrested,hashish recovered32 minutes ago
-
PFA seals two dairy points over violations42 minutes ago
-
New eye ward inaugurated at Civil hospital52 minutes ago
-
Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on Police Checkpost in Shangla52 minutes ago
-
DPM Senator Dar leaves for Cairo to attend 11th D-8 Summit1 hour ago