Pakistan-Saudi Arabia vow to strengthen security cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for interior Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Arabia’s Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif held a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Interior’s headquarters in Riyadh to discuss mutual security interests and cooperation.

During the meeting, both leaders emphasized strengthening bilateral collaboration, particularly in combating drug smuggling and addressing other shared security concerns.

Prince Abdulaziz warmly welcomed Mohsin Naqvi and his delegation, expressing Saudi Arabia’s continued commitment to supporting Pakistan. Mohsin Naqvi, in return, highlighted the deep religious and fraternal ties between the two nations, stating, “Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan during challenging times, and we deeply value this enduring partnership.

”

The Pakistani delegation included Ambassador Ahmed Farooq, Director General of Passports and Immigration Mustafa Jamal Qazi, and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Riffat Mukhtar Raja. Senior Saudi officials, including Deputy Interior Minister Nasser Al-Dawood and Director of Public Security Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Bassami, were also present.

The leaders reiterated their resolve to enhance cooperation on counter-narcotics measures and other areas of mutual interest, further solidifying the historic and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.