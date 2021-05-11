UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Will Jointly Work Against Islamophobia And Other Issues, Says Ashrafi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:28 PM

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia will jointly work against Islamophobia and other issues, says Ashrafi

Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony MaulnaTahir Mahmood Ashrafi says both countries have signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for mutual cooperation in diverse fields and result of PM's visit will be visible in coming days.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2021) Prime Minister's Special Representative on Religious Harmony Moulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will jointly work against Islamophobia and other issues, concerning the Ummah.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today (Tuesday), Moulana Ashrafi said, during recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia, both countries have signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

He said the result of Prime Minister's visit will be visible in coming days.

Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli atrocities against innocent and unarmed Palestinians and urges international community to make all out efforts to stop Israeli barbarism.

He said that Pakistan will continue raising the voice of suppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians at every international forum to resolve these issues peacefully.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Visit Saudi Arabia All

Recent Stories

‘There should be brief Khutbas and no-embracing. ..

17 minutes ago

86,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20 minutes ago

Etihad ESCO, Bahrain’s Sustainable Energy Author ..

20 minutes ago

ADP urges public to adhere to precautionary measur ..

20 minutes ago

Babar Azam looks ahead to planned tour of West Ind ..

30 minutes ago

US Envoy Says Putin, Biden Agree to Discuss Strate ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.