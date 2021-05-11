Pakistan, Saudi Arabia will jointly work against Islamophobia and other issues, says Ashrafi

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2021) Prime Minister's Special Representative on Religious Harmony Moulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will jointly work against Islamophobia and other issues, concerning the Ummah.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today (Tuesday), Moulana Ashrafi said, during recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia, both countries have signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

He said the result of Prime Minister's visit will be visible in coming days.

Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli atrocities against innocent and unarmed Palestinians and urges international community to make all out efforts to stop Israeli barbarism.

He said that Pakistan will continue raising the voice of suppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians at every international forum to resolve these issues peacefully.