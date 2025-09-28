Pakistan-Saudi defense pact marks new era of strategic unity, regional stability: Sehar Kamran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia this month has been hailed as a watershed moment in bilateral ties, with far-reaching implications for regional stability and Muslim unity.

Speaking to APP, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sehar Kamran said the pact stipulates that any act of aggression against one country will be treated as aggression against both. “While its wording is simple, the implications are profound. This is not only a reaffirmation of our historic ties with Saudi Arabia but also an elevation of the relationship into a formal framework of joint deterrence,” she observed.

Kamran highlighted that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long enjoyed relations rooted in faith, history, and a shared sense of responsibility for the Muslim Ummah. Over decades, Saudi Arabia has extended vital economic support to Pakistan through deferred oil payments and generous financial aid. In return, Pakistan has provided military expertise, training more than 8,200 Saudi officers since 1967, conducting joint exercises, and deploying personnel to strengthen the Kingdom’s security.

Commenting on Western media speculation about a supposed nuclear dimension, she clarified that the pact is focused on conventional military cooperation, joint training, technology transfer, and intelligence sharing.

“Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are responsible states committed to non-proliferation norms,” she stressed.

For Pakistan, the agreement enhances geopolitical relevance and strengthens its voice in regional and international forums. For Saudi Arabia, it ensures the partnership of one of the most capable Muslim militaries, reinforcing its deterrence posture amid heightened Gulf insecurity.

Kamran said the pact also carries symbolic weight, reflecting the aspirations of the wider Muslim world for unity. “The 1974 Islamic Summit in Lahore, hosted by then Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, laid the foundations of Muslim solidarity. Today, that spirit is being translated into action through the Pakistan–Saudi defense pact,” she remarked.

The agreement, she added, could serve as a stepping stone toward a broader Muslim security framework. Notably, Iran has already welcomed the pact, describing it as a possible basis for a regional security system free from foreign interference. “If carefully nurtured, this cooperation could develop into a collective defense structure uniting more Muslim countries,” she said.