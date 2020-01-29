UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-Saudi Relations Based On 'solid Foundations': Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:25 PM

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki Wednesday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and described the relations between the two countries "brotherly, fraternal and based on solid foundations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki Wednesday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and described the relations between the two countries "brotherly, fraternal and based on solid foundations." During the meeting, "the ambassador was upbeat on the current trajectory of the bilateral relationship between both the countries," a Petroleum Division press release said.

The envoy said the exemplary relations also reflected during frequent meetings of top leadership of the two countries.

The SAPM reiterated Pakistan's love and affection for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people.

He mentioned the special place that the country [Saudi Arab) held in the hearts of every Pakistani.

Nadeem Babar shared aspects of the reform process being carried out in the energy sector of Pakistan.

Pakistan has recently emerged as a leading reformer in the World Bank Ease of Doing business rankings and countries are looking at it as a favourable investment destination.

The SAPM invited Saudi business houses to explore the diverse investment potential in the country.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the progress on ongoing joint projects in the oil sector.

