Pakistan, Saudia Agree To Strengthen Investment Ties
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:17 AM
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations between the two brethren countries
Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan here, according to a press release.
Khan reciprocated the warm wishes and expressed his hope that bilateral initiatives would lead to grabbing the low hanging fruit in a right manner.