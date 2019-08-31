Pakistan, Saudia agree to strengthen investment ties

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations between the two brethren countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations between the two brethren countries.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan here, according to a press release.

Khan reciprocated the warm wishes and expressed his hope that bilateral initiatives would lead to grabbing the low hanging fruit in a right manner.