Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says the military strikes of this morning were not targeted against Iran or its institutions but the terror hideouts there.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPakistan/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2014) Pakistan on Thursday said that it has no intention of escalating situation with Iran.

She expressed these words while addressing

the weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

She said Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised.

The spokesperson said Pakistan desires to have peaceful relations with all countries in the region including Iran. She said Pakistan will continue to engage with Tehran to ensure that the peace prevails and the two countries make concerted and coordinated efforts to combat the threat of terrorism.

She said Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people.

She said we have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue its endeavor to find joint solutions.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan's security and sovereignty is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred. She said it remains ready and willing to protect itself.

She strongly rejected that any information was shared with Pakistan prior to the Iranian act two nights ago.

Alluding to the upward trajectory witnessed in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran last year, the spokesperson said the Iranian action therefore was surprising for us. We believe there are channel of communications where all aspects can be shared between the two countries. She hoped that Iran would not repeat such acts as they only undermine the trust and confidence between the neighbourly countries.

The spokesperson said caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is in Davos to attend the annual meeting of World Economic Forum, has decided to cut short his visit in view of ongoing developments.