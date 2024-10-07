Open Menu

Pakistan Says Responsible For Attack On Chinese In Karachi Will Be Brought To Justice

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 07, 2024 | 12:55 PM

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to justice

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch extended deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, both Chinese and Pakistani and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2024) Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack near Karachi airport last night, which claimed the lives of two Chinese engineers while injuring another.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch extended deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, both Chinese and Pakistani and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

The spokesperson said this deplorable act of terrorism is an attack not only on Pakistan but also on the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. We remain resolute in bringing to justice those responsible for this cowardly attack, including the Majeed Brigade.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan’s security and law enforcement agencies will spare no effort in apprehending the perpetrators and their facilitators. This barbaric act will not go unpunished.

She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with the Chinese Embassy for coordination and facilitation.

The spokesperson said Pakistan and China are close partners and iron-brothers, united by a bond of mutual respect and shared destiny.

She reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, emphasizing it will continue to work hand in hand with Chinese brothers to defeat the forces of terror.

