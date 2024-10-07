- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to justice
Pakistan Says Responsible For Attack On Chinese In Karachi Will Be Brought To Justice
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 07, 2024 | 12:55 PM
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch extended deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, both Chinese and Pakistani and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2024) Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack near Karachi airport last night, which claimed the lives of two Chinese engineers while injuring another.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch extended deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, both Chinese and Pakistani and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.
The spokesperson said this deplorable act of terrorism is an attack not only on Pakistan but also on the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. We remain resolute in bringing to justice those responsible for this cowardly attack, including the Majeed Brigade.
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan’s security and law enforcement agencies will spare no effort in apprehending the perpetrators and their facilitators. This barbaric act will not go unpunished.
She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with the Chinese Embassy for coordination and facilitation.
The spokesperson said Pakistan and China are close partners and iron-brothers, united by a bond of mutual respect and shared destiny.
She reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, emphasizing it will continue to work hand in hand with Chinese brothers to defeat the forces of terror.
Recent Stories
Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report
Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..
Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today
Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report5 minutes ago
-
CM's message on Palestine Solidarity Day9 minutes ago
-
Gilani condemns blast near Chinese nationals' vehicle in Karachi9 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for empowering youth with science, technology10 minutes ago
-
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 42,000 lives lost19 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns blast near Karachi airport19 minutes ago
-
CM commends CTD for killing 7 terrorists in Mianwali20 minutes ago
-
CM Murad pays condolence visit to Chinese Consulate30 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns explosion near Karachi airport30 minutes ago
-
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns terrorist attack on Chinese engineers' convoy in Karachi1 hour ago
-
192 arrested during anti-smog crackdown in Lahore1 hour ago