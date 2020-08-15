UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Says UAE-Israel Agreement Could Have Far-reaching Implications

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 23 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

Pakistan says UAE-Israel agreement could have far-reaching implications

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary says Pakistan’s approach will be guided by their evaluation of how Palestinians’ rights and aspirations are upheld and how regional peace, security and stability are preserved.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2020) Pakistan said that joint statement announcing agreement of United Arab Emirates and Israel to have full normalization of relations could have far-reaching implications.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary said that peace and stability in the middle East region was Islamabad’s top priority.

He reiterated Pakistan 's commitment to a two state solution to the Middle East issue.

In response to normalization of ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, he said Pakistan’s approach would be guided by their evaluation of how Palestinians’ rights and aspirations were upheld and how regional peace, security and stability were preserved.

Palestinians are protesting against UAE and its rulers and calling them “Khayn” [betrayers] for signing agreement with Israel.

Yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned United Arab Emirates of suspending diplomatic ties after its agreement for full normalization with Israel.

The Turkish President said that they might recall their ambassador from Abu Dhabi, saying that Israel’s attitude towards Palestine was unacceptable.

Turkish Foreign Minister also condemned this diplomatic move by the UAE authorities, saying that UAE wanted tensions in the region by building relations with Israel. He said UAE betrayed Palestinians for its own benefit. Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a new agreement in a bid to normalize their relations. The UAE made this new deal in exchange of Israel suspending annexation of occupied West Bank territory.

