Pakistan Says Verifying IS-KP's Claims Of Attack On Its Embassy

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2022 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Office on Sunday said that they were verifying certain reports, independently and in consultation with the Afghan authorities, about IS-KP's claims of attack on the Pakistan embassy in Kabul.

"We have seen reports that IS-KP (Islamic State-Khorasan Province) has accepted responsibility for the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Embassy compound on 2 December," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

This notwithstanding, the terrorist attack was yet another reminder of the threat that terrorism posed to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

"We must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace. On its part, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to combat terrorism," it was further reiterated.

