Pakistan scales up climate resilience with DAP for Badin, Dera Ghazi Khan

In a significant step toward strengthening climate resilience, a national workshop was held to consult on the District Adaptation Plans (DAPs) for Badin, Sindh, and Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab

These plans align with Pakistan’s National Adaptation Plan (NAP) 2023-2030, which provides a strategic framework for integrating climate adaptation into national and local policies.

With Pakistan ranked as the 5th most vulnerable country to climate change, facing extreme heat, water scarcity, glacial melt, and increasingly frequent disasters, the urgency to act has never been greater.

The devastating 2022 floods alone displaced 33 million people and resulted in an 8% GDP loss, compounding economic challenges such as inflation, debt, and currency depreciation.

Meanwhile, rising sea levels and salinity intrusion continue to threaten the Indus Delta, reducing freshwater availability, damaging agricultural lands, and increasing cyclone risks.

“The newly developed District Adaptation Plans (DAPs) aim to provide localized solutions by conducting comprehensive climate risk assessments, aligning with district development priorities, and implementing nature-based solutions such as reforestation, wetland restoration, and sustainable agricultural practices”, said by Lt. Gen Nadeem Ahmed, Regional Advisor ADPC. These plans emphasize community participation, ensuring that local knowledge and the needs of marginalized groups are central to adaptation strategies. Additionally, the plans highlight the need for climate-resilient infrastructure, improved flood risk management, and financial mobilization through diverse sources, including government budgets, international climate finance, and private sector investments.

The Badin District Adaptation Plan addresses the region’s vulnerabilities as a coastal and agricultural hub, which is increasingly impacted by floods, salinity intrusion, and extreme weather events.

Key adaptation strategies include the introduction of salt-tolerant rice varieties, enhanced water governance, and the restoration of coastal ecosystems to mitigate environmental risks. Similarly, the Dera Ghazi Khan District Adaptation Plan focuses on the challenges posed by hill torrents, soil erosion, and rising temperatures. Proposed adaptation measures include flood channel reinforcements, resilient infrastructure development, and enhanced water resource management to protect local communities and sustain agricultural productivity.

As climate risks continue to escalate, the successful implementation of these District Adaptation Plans will be critical for ensuring long-term resilience. These adaptation measures will play a crucial role in advancing Pakistan’s climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Provincial governments and local administrations, with support from the federal government and development partners, need to take the lead in implementing the recommended adaptation strategies.

“We must act swiftly to scale up adaptation measures that protect lives, secure livelihoods, and ensure sustainable development,” stated Muhammad Farooq, Senior Joint Secretary MoCC&EC. With a strong policy framework in place, these adaptation initiatives will serve as a model for other vulnerable districts across Pakistan, paving the way for a more climate-resilient future.

The consultation was attended by officials from Federal and provincial ministries, district governments, donor organizations, UN, subject experts, I/NNGOS and academia, etc. Moving forward, ADPC, the World Bank, through the Climate Adaptation and Resilience (CARE) for South Asia Project, and its partners will work towards operationalizing these adaptation plans, ensuring that communities in Badin and Dera Ghazi Khan have the necessary resources and institutional support to build resilience against climate change impacts.