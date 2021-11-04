Pakistan Science Club to hold Family Astronomy night and Telescope making workshop for kids

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Science Club (PSC) is organizing a worth learning astronomy night in collaboration with the Dreamworld for families on November 13.

The workshop is being arranged for the science enthusiasts in Karachi, an official of PSC told APP.

The official said that the stargazing activity, explanation and observation were completely free of cost for the children and if they want to attend a telescope-making workshop then they could register for it by paying only its material fee.

The workshop is for children from age 7 to 14 in which participants will learn to make their own telescope.� Stargazing is a wonderful family activity and a rewarding experience with fun to introduce children to many wonders of the night sky. It's easy to get started, as long as you have clear skies, a good observing site and basic knowledge of the constellations.

The observations will include the surface of the Moon, Venus and its phases, and some deep-sky objects including clusters of stars and galaxies.

The activities of the workshop included Telescope Making Workshop for children, Moonsighting, Learning about the constellations and observing equipment, Astrophotography session and Live planets view at the projector screen.

The workshop is free for family while pre-registration is required. The intended participants can register through the weblink:https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdt-risq9j-n1inY3s3o2a8frcJXHv6mavWT-9VoANHU3TvCA/viewform.

The astronomical experts including Abdul Rauf, Talha Moon Zia and Talha will conduct the Telescope Making Workshop for children, Session on `Learn about the constellations and observing equipment' and `Astrophotography session' respectively.

The families can get more information about the workshop through the website https://paksc.org/, the official said.

Astronomy is one of the oldest sciences concerned with the study of planets, stars, galaxies and other celestial objects and phenomena. From time immemorial the night sky has fascinated many cultures in the past including the Arabs, Babylonians, Egyptians, Chinese and the Greeks and it continues to fascinate us even today.

The opportunity of observing them with telescopes is quite an exciting and exhilarating experience for the kids.