Pakistan Science Expo Postponed Due To COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 01:53 PM

Pakistan Science Expo postponed due to COVID-19

The two-day Pakistan Science Expo earlier scheduled to be arranged by Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) from January 28 has been postponed due to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) latest guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19

According to an official of PSF, the foundation is continuously in coordination with NCOC and will announce the new dates of the expo soon.

According to an official of PSF, the foundation is continuously in coordination with NCOC and will announce the new dates of the expo soon.

The preparations for the expo were completed by PSF including the registration of around 120 stalls carrying innovative science and technology related products.

The expo was aimed at encouraging collaboration among the government, industry and academia through providing a platform for organizations to showcase their accomplishments in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Pakistan Science Expo will be the first of its kind Expo in the country's history and its purpose is to showcase the achievements of Pakistani scientists, engineers, science societies, students, universities and researchers.

