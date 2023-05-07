Pakistan, Scotland to hold investment conference: PM

LONDON, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said Pakistan and Scotland will hold a conference to attract investment in the fields of trade, education, technical training and renewable sources of energy.

After meeting with First Minister of Scotland Hamza Yousaf here, he told media that he had constructive talks with the First Minister who was a young man infused with passion and energy.

He said Pakistan enjoyed good relations with Britain and Scotland.

He said Scotland had expertise in the areas of solar, wind and hydro energy and Pakistan would like to take benefit from it.

The prime minister mentioned that 80,000-strong Pakistani diaspora was playing an important part in economy of Scotland and their contribution will further strengthen ties between the two nations.

Shehbaz said the people of Pakistan emerged successful when the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom gave him a clean chit after two years of investigation in different countries including Dubai and Switzerland in a false case instigated by Imran Niazi.

Imran Niazi wasted Pakistan's money, time and energy and used all tactics to malign Pakistan by initiating false cases against his opponents, he said adding lies of Imran were being exposed as he was a liar and cheat.