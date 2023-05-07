UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Scotland To Hold Investment Conference: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Pakistan, Scotland to hold investment conference: PM

LONDON, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said Pakistan and Scotland will hold a conference to attract investment in the fields of trade, education, technical training and renewable sources of energy.

After meeting with First Minister of Scotland Hamza Yousaf here, he told media that he had constructive talks with the First Minister who was a young man infused with passion and energy.

He said Pakistan enjoyed good relations with Britain and Scotland.

He said Scotland had expertise in the areas of solar, wind and hydro energy and Pakistan would like to take benefit from it.

The prime minister mentioned that 80,000-strong Pakistani diaspora was playing an important part in economy of Scotland and their contribution will further strengthen ties between the two nations.

Shehbaz said the people of Pakistan emerged successful when the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom gave him a clean chit after two years of investigation in different countries including Dubai and Switzerland in a false case instigated by Imran Niazi.

Imran Niazi wasted Pakistan's money, time and energy and used all tactics to malign Pakistan by initiating false cases against his opponents, he said adding lies of Imran were being exposed as he was a liar and cheat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Education Dubai Young Man United Kingdom Switzerland Money Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

12 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

22 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

22 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

22 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.