Pakistan seals Taftan border after spread of Coronavirus in Iran

However, the authorities say that flights from and to Iran have not yet been suspended due to the deadly virus.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2020) Following reports of outbreak of Coronavirus in Iran, Pakistan has closed its Taftan border with Iran in order to stop spread of the virus through movement of the people here on Monday.

According to the details, hundreds of people have been found infected with deadly Coronavirus in schools and universities and cultural centres in different parts of Iran.

Some reports revealed that 28 people have been infected in different parts of Iran. Following the reports, Pakistan government ordered closure of Taftan border to stop spread of Coronavirus in the region.

Hundreds of pilgrims visit Iran from Pakistan via the Taftan border crossing on a daily basis.

Authorities have sealed the border, introduced screening procedures and increased patrolling in a bid to ensure the infection does not spread to Balochistan.

Home Minister of southwestern Balochistan province Mir Zia Ullah Langove told the reporters that Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured the Balochistan government of help.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal announced emergency in Balochistan due to the outbreak of the virus in Iran. However, flights to and from Iran have not been suspended, confirmed an official of the Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan (CAAP).

Coronavirus has taken thousands of lives in China and other parts of the world after it broke out in December last year in Wuhan.