UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Search And Rescue Team Leaves For Country Amidst Public Applause

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Pakistan Search and Rescue team leaves for country amidst public applause

After conducting a 17-day search and rescue operation in Adiyaman in the aftermath of the massive earthquake that hit Turkiye on February 6, the Pakistan Search and Rescue team left for the country here on Thursday night

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :After conducting a 17-day search and rescue operation in Adiyaman in the aftermath of the massive earthquake that hit Turkiye on February 6, the Pakistan Search and Rescue team left for the country here on Thursday night.

Through relentless efforts, the team managed to rescue multiple precious lives.

At the farewell ceremony, attended by Deputy Governor of Istanbul �zlem Bozkurt Gevrek, Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid, Deputy Ambassador Zeynep Kaleli of Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, AFAD Coordinator Istanbul Mrs Seval Dedeoglu and other dignitaries, the team was sent off to Pakistan with a loud round of applause and appreciation.

The Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) squad from Pakistan comprised a 33-member Pakistan Army USAR team and 53-member Rescue 1122 team.

Both teams were among the first ones to arrive at Adiyaman on February 7, where they successfully made miraculous live evacuations. In total, 28 live evacuations were made by the two teams. Fourteen live evacuations were made exclusively by the Pakistani teams, whereas the rest were made with the support of other rescue teams present on the ground.

Bidding farewell to the team, Deputy Governor of Istanbul �zlem Bozkurt Gevrek, thanked the rescuers for their support in the wake of the devastating earthquake.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Dr Yousaf Junaid stated that Pakistan and Turkiye were like "two hearts, one soul". The people of Pakistan felt the same pain and anguish as their Turkish brothers after the devastating earthquakes.

Pakistan would continue playing an active part in relief and rehabilitation efforts, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Army Governor Same Adiyaman Istanbul February Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima awarded honorary PhD by Japan’s T ..

Sheikha Fatima awarded honorary PhD by Japan’s Tokai University

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends UAE SWAT Challenge 202 ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends UAE SWAT Challenge 2023

5 minutes ago
 Emirates Publishers Association inks partnership w ..

Emirates Publishers Association inks partnership with Lightning Source Sharjah

5 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar calls ..

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar calls on Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyo ..

6 minutes ago
 US Crude Stocks Rise 9th Week in Row, Up 60Mln Bar ..

US Crude Stocks Rise 9th Week in Row, Up 60Mln Barrels Since Start of 2023

6 minutes ago
 US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Fighter to Stay in Pro ..

US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Fighter to Stay in Production Through 2025 - Boeing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.