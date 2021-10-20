Pakistan secures chairmanship of INFOFISH

Pakistan has secured chairmanship of INFOFISH for the first time in history. The nominated Chairman INFOFISH by the government Rizwan Ahmed, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Maritime Affairs chaired the 35th Virtual Meeting of Governing Council on Wednesday, said the press release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan has secured chairmanship of INFOFISH for the first time in history. The nominated Chairman INFOFISH by the government Rizwan Ahmed, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Maritime Affairs chaired the 35th Virtual Meeting of Governing Council on Wednesday, said the press release.

Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi addressed the virtual meeting of the governing council.

He said the Ministry of Maritime Affairs' commitment would get things back on track, and the progress had been made in that regard by involving and consulting all relevant stake holders.

The minister also shared the working of the ministry on policy intervention which were in line with the fishing practices up to international standards.

Informing the participants about Kamyab Jawan Program which was launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he explained the various aspects of this project.

Zaidi said the government would empower the poor fishermen by giving them loans on subsidized rates with very low or zero interest.

This will enhance entrepreneurship among the poor fishermen and would contribute massively to the national economy. In this scheme, significant number of lower income fishermen would get benefited.