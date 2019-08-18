UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Secures Diplomatic Victory At UNSC: Dr Akhtar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan secures diplomatic victory at UNSC: Dr Akhtar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that United Nations Security Council termed Indian held Kashmir as controversial issue and it was very big diplomatic success of Pakistan.

Addressing the party workers here, he lauded Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi for diplomatic victory of Paksitan against India and termed it honour for Multan as Shah Mehmood Qureshi belonged to the city. It is for the first time that international community negated India's view point, he added.

The provincial minister expressed that Kashmir had become centre of attention across the globe. He also lauded vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. International media also exposed atrocities of Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir, he added.

